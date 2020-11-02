Amazon-owned online retailer Woot is selling refurbished Pixelbook Go laptops without Google branding, a move the search engine confirmed they had no involvement in.

The US website is selling a batch of second-hand Pixelbook Go notebooks priced at $530 (A$755) for the standard 64GB models and $790 (A$1125) for the 256GB models.

Brand new Pixelbook Go laptops are priced at $1879 in Australia for the 128GB model with 16GB RAM.

The laptops have been stripped of the Google logo and Woot provides an explanation for this on its website, writing: “These Pixelbook Go Chromebooks have been de-branded, so they no longer reflect the original “G” or Pixelbook Go branding marks. Just imagine you’re in a fancy BBC show that can’t advertise company names. Google, for example.”

Instead, the 13.3’’ Chromebooks have the word “Product Name” printed above the keyboard where Pixelbook Go would normally be written.

The models still run on Chrome OS and Woot claims they are Google Approved with auto updates until June 2026.

Google confirmed to The Verge it did not supply Woot with the Pixelbook Go laptops and “doesn’t know” how the retailer ended up with the products.

However, it seems consumers aren’t bothered with the lack of Google branding as Woot has sold out of the units already.

Woot’s parent organisation is Amazon and it was founded in 2004.