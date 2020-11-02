Coles Supermarkets are now flogging refurbished iPhone 7 models which have been tried and tested by Boost Mobile for the low price of $259.

The budget telco says it puts the iPhones through a rigorous 72-point inspection and in-depth inspection before the devices are boxed with Boost Mobile branding and sold over the counter at Coles.

The inspection will check the authenticity of the phones including cross-checking with national police lost and stolen databases before selling the second-hand devices.

The 32GB iPhones will be bundled with a $10 Boost SIM and a 12-month warranty and are set to go on sale at Coles on November 4.

It will be the first time Coles will be selling refurbished iPhones in its stores. The phones will be available in all states except Victoria and Queensland and are sold on a first-come-first-served basis, with no pre-orders available.

Coles plan to roll the program out to Victoria and Queensland stores at a later date.

“Coles has had a strong mobile phone offering for many years, and this partnership with Boost to offer quality refurbished smartphones is another great way we can deliver value for our customers in a more sustainable way,” said, Coles General Manager Non-Food, Jonathan Torr.

“Australians are looking for cost-effective options more than ever before and we are excited that, after being the first to market refurbished phones last year, we can now partner with another trusted Aussie brand in Coles to take refurbished smartphones mainstream like never before!” said Peter Adderton, founder of Boost Mobile.

“At Boost Mobile our mission is to find value for our customers and provide them with solutions that best suit their needs. The bundle comes with a $10 Boost Mobile introductory SIM, but savvy customers can then purchase a Boost Long Expiry recharge such as our $200 prepaid SIM, which will give them 100GB of data plus unlimited talk and text within Oz, to use over 12 months.

That gives you an iPhone and 12 months of great service inclusions on Australia’s biggest network for $459.”