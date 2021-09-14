Serious questions are being asked of so-called Amazon courier and freight Company Aramex who also trade as Fastway Couriers with customers left without products.

I recently ordered a product that was supposed to be delivered according to Amazon last week, I am still waiting.

A visit to the Amazon web site claims the product was dispatched on the 7th of September, a week later I am still waiting.

The docket indicated that the delivery Company was Fastway.

This is a business whose reputation is being trashed online, and a visit to their so-called tracking system, which is operated by Aramex, a Company who do sponsor the Sharks in the NRL who most people know are another losing team, you suddenly realise, that every attempt to find where one’s parcel is ends up in a dead end or labelled ‘Arrived in their depot’.

First up you are sent to a What’s App page then told to choose between 2 options, Track A Parcel or find a Branch location, neither link is live.

Then there is another option ‘To chat directly with customer service please reply CHAT and have your tracking ID ready’ the only problem is the messaging system that is linked to a mobile number +61 480 049 128 does not respond when the word Chat is typed into the system.

When we did finally get a reply, I was told that my parcel ‘Had been received at Sydney Depot’.

It appears that I am not alone in thinking that Aramex who likes to brag that they are a leading global provider of comprehensive logistics and transportation solutions based in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates do not care about customer service.

A search online reveals a lot of frustrated consumers

Wayne Faulkner wrote on Google “Seeing that I am getting no response from this company, and they are in possession of my property, and haven’t delivered on their duty of delivery, I am now forced to contact the Commonwealth Ombudsman, which is what I recommend for all others”.

A Teresa Lau responded claiming “Yes, I had similar bad experience”.

Francesca H wrote “Do not use this company!!!! I missed first delivery and since then I have had nothing but issues to try and get my parcel. I am still waiting for it and the offshore call centre are no help!!

Jacky Kadlcik wrote “Don’t know which is worse, bigbettershop on eBay or this USELESS, COMPANY either way I too will talk to the Commonwealth Ombudsman!!!, Never Use Either.

In product Reviews the Fastway Courier service has only managed to attract a rating of 1.2 with many scathing reviews about the service levels the New Zealand founded Company delivers.

The same applies for Aramex which is the rebranded name for Fastway Couriers.