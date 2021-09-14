September 14, 2021, will officially go down in smartphone history – as the day that Samsung released Android 12 beta to its users.

At least that’s no doubt what Samsung are hoping its latest software update will achieve, or, at the very least, distract people from the fact that Apple also happens to be announcing the iPhone 13 tomorrow.

The release comes well ahead of schedule, and will be launched in the U.S, UK, China, India, Germany, Poland, and South Korea. So, not Australia.

The “One UI 4 Beta Program” will only be released for three smartphones — Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra — with the non-beta update coming to all phones before the end of the year.

“One UI 4 beta participants will be able to experience comprehensive customisation capabilities and privacy controls that empower them to design their ideal mobile experience — one that’s uniquely suited to their individual needs and allows them to express who they are,” Samsung says of the release.