Amazon Bezos Biggest Loser

SAN FRANCISCO: It’s easy-come, easy-go for the world’s wealthiest man, Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, who lost US$7 billion in paper wealth in the latest stock price downturn, and more than $18 billion over the past month.

Bezos’s overall wealth dropped to $110 billion, down from $117 billion, as Amazon’s shares fell seven percent.

The shares have since recovered slightly – but over the past month alone, Bezos’s wealth has fallen from $129 billion.

Hundreds of billions in paper wealth has disappeared from most of the world’s billionaires over the past month, but the latest declines could be the largest 24-hour wealth loss in nearly a decade.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who tweeted that the “coronavirus panic is dumb,” is down about $4 billion, bringing his losses for the month down to more than $12 billion.

Major Apple shareholder and iPhone convert Warren Buffett’s paper fortune fell $4 billion, bringing his total losses over the past month to $12 billion, and his total net worth to about $76 billion