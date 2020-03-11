Gig Economy Hit By Virus

SAN FRANCISCO: Gig-economy companies from Uber to Doordash have been rolling out a raft of new policies as coronavirus continues to spread across the US.

The companies are facing increasing pressure from workers and increased scrutiny from lawmakers as the virus takes its toll of gig-economy workers.

Uber and Lyft are planning to compensate drivers affected by the coronavirus for up to 14 days. Postmates and Instacart have unveiled no-contact food delivery.

An outfit called DoorDash – which also operates in parts of Australia – meanwhile is letting customers leave in-app instructions if they prefer orders left at the door – while presumably it does a door-dash-off.