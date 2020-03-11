HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > New Wave Of 5G To Hit Aust.

New Wave Of 5G To Hit Aust.

By | 11 Mar 2020
SYDNEY: Many Australians should finally be able to get their mits on 5G services when Telstra launches what it says is the nation’s first “millimetre wave” 5G customer trials mid-year.

The “mmWave” system is claimed to deliver faster speeds over short distances, boosting mobile broadband speeds and hopefully improving peak-hour network traffic jams.

The 5G mobile networks run on similar wireless frequencies to the existing 3G and 4G networks, but 5G is also designed to take advantage of the much higher 26GHz band – dubbed “millimetre wave” or mmWave. 

This is claimed to boost capacity in high traffic areas such as central business districts, along with train stations, sports stadiums and autonomous vehicles.

Telstra and Optus’s 5G rollouts are gradually extending across the country, with Vodafone scheduled to join them this month. 

