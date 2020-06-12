HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Amazon Australia’s Online Alcohol Store To Rival BWS & Liquorland

By | 12 Jun 2020
Amazon Australia is set to take on the likes of BWS, Liquorland and Dan Murphy’s with its new ‘Wine, Beer & Spirits’ online store. Amazon’s booze store will carry a range of international brands – including Penfolds, VB, and Johnnie Walker – as well as local brands such as Curatif Cocktails, SOFI Spritz and Lawrenny Estate.

“Customers will be able to experience the convenience of ordering their favourite wine, beer or spirits alongside all the other products available on Amazon.com.au from household essentials, fashion and beauty, through to video games and books,” said Matt Furlong, Amazon Australia Country Manager.

Amazon Prime members will be able to have free delivery on orders from the Wine, Beer & Spirits store. Other customers will be given free delivery on orders above $39.

By comparison, BWS charges a flat delivery fee of $10 for orders worth $20 or more; Dan Murphy’s charges $6.90 on metro orders; and Liquorland charges $6.95 on metro orders.

“We welcome competition because it will help keep us at the top of our game for customers,” a BWS spokesperson told Business Insider Australia. “We have an unparalleled network of more than 1,300 stores across Australia, offering great value, localised ranges and fast home delivery.”

Supermarket alcohol retailers have benefitted from increased sales during the COVID-19 lockdowns, as Australian drink at home instead of at bars.

“Over the past twelve months, supermarket alcohol retailers have increased their market share by 3.1% points, making them the clear leader in the broader packaged alcohol market. They are also the only group of stores to have significantly increased market share over the past year,” said Roy Morgan CEO Michele Levine.

In the ABS’s ‘Household Impacts of COVID-19 Survey’ released in May, 14% of Australians said that they were drinking more alcohol.

