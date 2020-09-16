Amazon Australia has expanded its Flex delivery service in Australia, recruiting more freelance drivers to cut delivery times for online customers in the Brisbane area.

The e-commerce giant’s Flex service allows people to deliver packages from their private cars, following a background check and personnel pre-approval.

“Expanding our Amazon Flex network into Brisbane gives us the ability to respond to peaks in customer demand, while providing our Brisbane customers more ways to get goods delivered directly to their doorstep,” states Amazon Australia Director of Operations, Craig Fuller.

“We’re pleased to be able to offer hundreds of flexible earning opportunities to people in Brisbane at a time when they are more needed than ever.”

The service invites driver partners to choose from several four-hour delivery blocks, advising they will collect packages from their nearest station and deliver to buyers.

Amazon Flex first launch in Australia in January, with the Brisbane expansion concurrent with the e-tailer’s fulfilment network expansion down under.

Further information including registration to be an Amazon Flex driver is available via the company’s website here.