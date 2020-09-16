Network 10 owner ViacomCBS is gunning for rival streaming services with its upcoming rebrand of 10 All Access to Paramount+.

The move is part of a global rename of ViacomCBS streaming platforms including CBS All Access in the US, which will all be brought under the Paramount+ banner. The rebranded service will compete with platforms such as Netflix, Disney+, Stan, and Binge.

According to Beverley McGarvey, Chief Content Officer & Executive Vice President of ViacomCBS Australia & New Zealand, it will use the Paramount brand to bring 10 All Access in line with international offerings.

“The rebrand of 10 All Access to Paramount+ confirms its place in ViacomCBS’ global streaming network which will carry iconic ViacomCBS library content.

“As we continue to build out our multi-platform offering and with a firm focus on building our streaming offering, we’re really thrilled to be bringing the Paramount+ brand to local audiences,” she said.

Accompanying the rebrand, Paramount+ will feature a number of new original series, including spy drama Lioness, which will be Paramount Television’s first original offer on the service; The Offer, based on producer Al Ruddy’s experience making The Godfather; and Showtime premieres such as the hour-long drama First Ladies, starring Viola Davis as Michelle Obama.

David Lynn, President and CEO, ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI), said Paramount+ will make VCNI as powerful a player in streaming as it is in TV.

“VCNI is focused on building a meaningful, global brand presence in our key markets, generating material advertising, subscription and licensing revenue from streaming.

“By leveraging the iconic Paramount brand, leading edge infrastructure from ViacomCBS along with an incredible, super-sized pipeline of must-see content, Paramount+ will deliver an exceptional consumer entertainment experience and significantly disrupt the streaming industry,” he said.

10 All Access will rebrand as Paramount+ in 2021.