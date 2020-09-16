HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 16 Sep 2020
Arlo has announced a wire free video doorbell that has no spotlight but does have a 180-degree camera.

The release will see the Netgear linked Company go head to head with the Ring Doorbell that is facing a barrage of security issues in the USA.

According to the Arlo website the new offering is certified to withstand heat, cold, rain and sun. Maximum resolution is 1536×1536 with the device able to be configured in three video modes, 1536×1536, 1080×1080, 720×720, 1:1 ratio.

It also has HDR, SIP video call when the doorbell is activated. It also has 12X Zoom. Audio includes full duplex 2-way audio, SIP audio/video call is initiated when the doorbell is pressed allowing for quick reply messages.

Arlo claim that their new wire free Essential Video Doorbell captures what traditional video doorbells can’t. With more clarity, wider viewing angle, and rechargeable battery, security has never been easier.

Pricing and availability in Australia have not been announced.

David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street, Journalist He wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner. for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media Company and prior to that the third largest PR Company that became the foundation Company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
