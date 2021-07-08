Amazon has thrown open its Australian storefront to New Zealanders, giving more options for customers across the ditch.

Brands such as Bonds, Breville, L’Oreal, Mattel, Nintendo, Oculus, and Tommee Tippee will now be open to NZ users via the Australian site, with expedited three-business-day delivery to parts of Auckland and Christchurch starting at $6.99 AUD and standard delivery from $2.99 AUD.

The move will open up a wealth of new product options for New Zealand customers who previously only had access to the US storefront, said Tony Austin, General Manager of Exports for Amazon.com.au.

“We are excited to offer Kiwis access to millions of products at great prices on Amazon.com.au, all underpinned by convenient delivery options.

“We know that many New Zealand customers are already shopping on the US store and we are pleased to be offering them a faster option,” he said.

NZ customers will be able to access Amazon.com.au via mobile and web browsers as well as the Amazon Shopping app; any returns can be received through in-person pickup or via drop-off at any DHL location with postage paid labels.