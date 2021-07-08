HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
$5 Billion Spent On Pokémon GO In Just 5 Years

$5 Billion Spent On Pokémon GO In Just 5 Years

8 Jul 2021
,

Pokémon GO has surpassed the $5 billion mark in player spending, just as the game celebrates its fifth anniversary.

In the first half of 2021, the game generated an amazing $641.6 million, up 34 per cent from first half of 2020, and the best six-month run for the game ever.

Surprisingly, the US accounts for the most spending, with 36.6 per cent, followed by Japan at 32 per cent.

Google Play accounted for 52.8 per cent in player spending, while the Apple App Store saw 47.2 per cent.

As data analytics Sensor Tower note, this data does not include third-party Android stores in China or elsewhere, meaning the real figures are likely to be much higher.

