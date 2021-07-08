HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Why Apple Stock Climbed To All-Time High Yesterday

Why Apple Stock Climbed To All-Time High Yesterday

By | 8 Jul 2021
,

Apple stock rose 1.8 per cent yesterday to hit a record high of $144.57 at close, giving the company a market value of $2.4 trillion (all figures in USD).

Numerous factors appear to be in play here.

June quarter financials are just three weeks away, with many analytics expecting record revenue.

A recent upswing in Apple’s production orders suggest both that sales of the iPhone 12 remain steady, and that the iPhone 13 will arrive during the September quarter.

Apple shares are also underperformed in comparison to the company’s figures: Apple stock has only risen 9 per cent since December, while the S&P 500 has risen 16 per cent.

Highly respected JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee lifted his share price forecast for Apple from $165 to $170, suggesting gains of close to 18 per cent over the next financial year.

Apple just enjoyed seven straight days of gains on the stock exchange.

The company, meanwhile, reported a 54 per cent rise in revenue year-on-year during the March quarter – up to $89.6 billion. iPhone revenue grew 66 per cent, services rose 27 per cent, iPads 79 per cent, and Macs 70 per cent.

Sales also rose an impressive 88 per cent in China, 49 per cent in Japan, and 94 per cent in the rest of Asia.

While component shortages will mean the June quarter is less fruitful than the March quarter – Apple are set to enjoy a rose financial year.

 

About Post Author
,
You may also like
Leaks Point To Souped-Up Camera On iPhone 13 Pro
Apple Working On Digital Car Keys
Apple Looks To Acquire Reese Witherspoon’s Media Company
Retailers Most Trusted Brands In Australia: Roy Morgan
Will iPhone 13 Finally Add This Killer Samsung Feature?
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Alogic Launches Premium German Leather Apple Accessories Range
Latest News
/
July 8, 2021
/
Sydney Lockdown Extension An Extra $1bn Hit To Retail
Coronavirus Latest News
/
July 8, 2021
/
Inbuilt Obsolescence In Products Targeted By Productivity Commission Report
Industry Latest News
/
July 8, 2021
/
Google Accused Of Squashing Play Store Competition
Android Google Latest News
/
July 8, 2021
/
OZ To Get Right To Repair Laws Smartphones & Appliance Makers Targeted
Latest News
/
July 8, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Alogic Launches Premium German Leather Apple Accessories Range
Latest News
/
July 8, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Melbourne based accessories Company Alogic is set to launch a new range of accessories that is designed around German sourced...
Read More