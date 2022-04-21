Last April, Alienware released its first AMD-powered laptops in over ten years, and now the gaming masters have unveiled three new machines, all driven by the might of AMD Ryzen

The Alienware m15 R7 and Alienware m17 R5 were first showcased at CES 2022 in January, and now both machines, along with a more budget-friendly Dell G15, will be available in Australia, with various configurations.

The Alienware m15 R7 offers the highest wattage on an Alienware 15-inch laptop to date, at an impressive 170W TDP.

Configurations built with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 or above include cooler fans with a 37.5 per cent thinner blade and 2.3x more blades across GPU and CPU fans to keep your machine running optimally.

Available from tomorrow, for a starting price of $2,799.

The Alienware m17 features the latest AMD Ryzen processors paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30-series graphics, with up to 3080 Ti options. A massive 17-inch display is available with up to a UHD resolution.

Available with AMD Ryzen and NVIDIA GeForce from tomorrow, with a starting price of $3,299, with AMD Advantage Edition configurations available later this autumn.

For more casual gamers, or those who want a monster machine without the high price, the Dell G15 gaming laptop is perfect.

Available with AMD Ryzen 6000 Series, and mobile processors up to R9 plus for consistent high-end performance. Graphics are powered by the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti powered by the NVIDIA Ampere architecture with RT Cores, Tensor Cores, and streaming multiprocessors.

It features Alienware-inspired thermal engineer, with optimal cooling thanks to a dual air-intake, ultra-thin fan blades, copper pipes, and four vents.

Available 22 April, 2022, from $1,599.