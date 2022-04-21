HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Samsung To Adopt EV Battery Technology For Smartphones

Samsung To Adopt EV Battery Technology For Smartphones

By | 21 Apr 2022

According to a report via The Elec, Samsung are looking to make uses of the stacking method used in Gen 5 Electric Vehicle batteries to develop smartphones with better battery life.

The stacking method is more efficient winding method thanks to higher energy density, lower internal resistance and high volumetric capacity. As a result, two batteries of equal size, with one being stack and the other wound, the battery capacity and efficiency will be significantly higher.

Samsung say that the technology would allow for a 10% increase in energy density. This also gives the company the option to downsize the battery, and pack the device with additional hardware and power.

Samsung have made no comment so far regarding to the EV battery technology.



