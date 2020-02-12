Alexa, How You’ve Grown: Amazon Offers 8-Inch Display

Following its US unveiling in September last year, the Amazon Echo Show 8-inch smart display with Alexa is finally on its way to Australia, with JB Hi-Fi announcing pre-orders for the connected home device.

At a cost of A$114.50, Aussies will soon be able to get their hands on the new smart-display from Amazon with the Alexa voice assistant.

The Echo Show is said to playback movie trailers, sports, news and even full TV shows and movies. It also supports a range of services, including Amazon and Apple Music, Spotify and Audible.