Despite occupying the humdrum office tech accessory market, Logitech has notched what pop-culture calls a ‘Jeff Bezos glow-up’ – its brand image appears to keep getting better with age, contrasting its ‘Dad-bod’ start.

Whilst remaining congruent to its function-first heritage, Logitech’s newer products prove it’s not ashamed to add practical beautifying.

From the moment you unbox the Logitech MX Keys (A$199), it’s clear this is a well-built keyboard. Founded upon a single metal plate, surrounded by varying dark grey tones, it’s a sleek, aesthetically pleasing product worthy of a senior executive’s desk.

The keyboard is well-constructed, weighty and encompasses a sexy low-profile. As a lover of minimalist office set-ups, the MX Keys does not appear out of place. If anything, its presence immediately makes the whole workspace look better. It has a firm grip to the desk, and does not move when typing.

Like the rest of Logitech’s ‘MX’ line, the keyboard boasts a special emphasis on comfort, catering to long-haul users such as developers and content creators. Special features include keypad dips for efficient finger movements – a genuine pleasure to type upon, encouraging fast speeds. There’s also no super loud tapping noises, which I appreciate when working in quiet offices.

I do have to warn there is no adjustable incline, which I don’t require, but others may crave. There is also no palm rest (which I did crave!), but this is purchasable separately.

Whilst the keyboard’s weightiness reflects a quality build, an accompanying con is the lack of portability. I would highly recommend this keyboard for desktop setups. I tried carrying it in my office bag when hot-desking from a client’s office – never again.

The product is not only large, but gives enough of a ‘boss vibe’ to rest upon an office desk with attitude, and no garishness. The keyboard comes complete with a number-pad and many multimedia control keys (e.g. volume up and down). These can be customised to forgo having to press Fn.

I also appreciate a slew of keys specifically for Apple computers (e.g. command) which is a common gripe versus other keyboards of this type.

Unfortunately, the programmable buttons are restricted to preset features, and can’t be assigned to macros.

Not reserving smarts to its exterior, the MX Keys is also capable of controlling up to three devices at once in a single workflow – adding to its mandate as the first MX keyboard designed and engineered for coders. For non-coders, the application could be a work PC, personal laptop and tablet. Switching between devices is easy, just the flick of a button.

I love the proximity sensors which illuminate keys when hands draw close. It’s beautiful to watch, and again, renders it suitable for a senior executive’s office, or a self-employed professional who wants to remind themselves ‘they’re the boss.’ The individually backlit keys don’t ‘just’ light up, they seem to subtly cascade on/off which is reflective of the finer points of detail this keyboard encompasses. The level of illumination can be customised, but colours can’t be changed.

Logitech claims the keyboard’s battery life lasts up to ten days on a full charge, with an indicator light going red when low. Turning backlighting off will increase this to a whopping 5 months. I’ve used the keyboard for over a month frequently during business hours and only now am seeing a red light. Illumination can be manually adjusted, affecting battery life.

The wireless keyboard connects to a computer via a Logitech Unifying Receiver, and is immediately recognised when plugged into a USB port. Super simple, super fast.

Consumers can connect up to three devices via the Unifying Receiver, or if preferred, via Bluetooth. Set-up via Bluetooth is also simple, just tap an Easy Switch button until the keyboard’s LED light flashes, reflecting it’s in pairing mode.

Multiple paired devices are easily controllable, simply moving amongst them via one button.

The downloadable Logitech Options software facilitates mapping of keys to new shortcuts (great for content creators and coders) and is also capable of registering with the MX Master 3 mouse for use with multiple computers. It’s a thrill to use both products concurrently on two different computers – impressively also between Microsoft’s Windows and Apple’s macOS.

Again, the programmable buttons cannot be assigned to macros. I wonder if the inability to offer customised allocations will be a gripe for advanced coders. For users like myself, no qualms.

Despite its business smarts, the Logitech MX Keys is capable of casual gaming, but definitely not aimed at replacing the needs of pro gamers. (There’s a different Logitech sub-brand for that).

Overall, Logitech’s MX Keys is one of the best wireless keyboards I’ve used to date. It exceeds the mandate for a comfortable, quiet, low-profile typing experience, and is an office investment whose premium aesthetics immediately encourage productivity.

Smarts are not restricted to the outer build, with this workhorse keyboard facilitating connection with multiple devices in a single workflow, including cross-platform.

There’s genuinely not much to not like about the Logitech MX Keys, it’s a product I would feel comfortable to recommend as a Christmas gift for a coworker, boss, or friend – an investment likely to benefit their work-life for many years.

RATING: 8.8/10