HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Gaming > Oz Gaming Industry To Exceed $1bn In Decade

Oz Gaming Industry To Exceed $1bn In Decade

By | 1 Mar 2021
,

Australia’s gaming industry is expected to become a billion-dollar market within the next decade, analysts say.

Aussie-made video games raked in around $185 million in 2020 – a 29 per cent jump from 2019.

Currently, Australia only contributes 0.6 per cent of the global gaming market, which is worth about $260 billion.

But thanks to the pandemic-driven boost in gaming, the Aussie industry could exceed the $1 billion milestone by as soon as 2030, reports 9News.

“If you had a product in the market it (2020) was a great year,” Ron Curry, CEO of the Interactive Games Entertainment Association (IGEA), told the publication.

“We definitely had an increase in people playing games, which moves to an increase in people making games.”

The coronavirus lockdown pushed developers to rush production of PC and mobile games to the market.

The Australian gaming industry now employs 1200 full-workers, with 76 per cent of studios producing games reporting stable revenue.

About Post Author
April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
, , ,
You may also like
Gamers Chewed Up More Data Than Netflix Bingers During COVID, Telcos Taking Advantage
Gaming Industry Is Changing For Better
Alienware Co-Founder Departs Dell, Rumoured For AMD
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

New Telstra Premium NBN Internet Plan, Price Up 10% Speeds Cut In Half
Latest News
/
March 1, 2021
/
Twitter’s New ‘Super Follow’ Feature Will Let Users Charge Money For Tweets
Latest News
/
March 1, 2021
/
TikTok to Pay US$92M Settlement in Facial Recognition Lawsuit
Latest News
/
March 1, 2021
/
Nextbase Appoints Acer Veteran As Oz Head of Sales
Latest News Nextbase
/
March 1, 2021
/
C-Seed M1: 165-Inch Folding MicroLED TV On Sale For $520,000
Latest News TV
/
March 1, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

New Telstra Premium NBN Internet Plan, Price Up 10% Speeds Cut In Half
Latest News
/
March 1, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Only at Telstra, according to a recent customer email Telstra is introducing a new “simplified” NBN Internet plan the only...
Read More