Apple Tipped To Be Developing 1TB iPhone 13

1 Mar 2021
The iPhone 13 is a sure-thing for 2021 – but rumours are in overdrive about exactly how much storage the new Apple phone might have.

Renowned Apple tipster Jon Prosser first leaked news about a possible 1TB iPhone 13, and his theory was backed up after analysts at Wedbush conducted supply chain checks, reports 9to5mac.

Wedbush found the next-generation iPhone line-up will feature a 1TB high-end storage option for the very first time. Currently, the iPhone 12 only maxes out at 512GB capacity.

Apple has only offered 1TB of storage on its iPad Pro tablets, while competitor Samsung has been offering 1TB smartphones with its Galaxy S10 series for nearly two years.

Until the iPhone 13 is launched, analysts expect the iPhone 12 sales will mimic the success of the record iPhone 6 sales cycle of 2014, which saw Apple sell 74.5 million iPhones during the first quarter.

The unreleased iPhone 13 is expected to ship in four models, mini, standard, Pro and Pro Max, just like the 12 devices.

It is also rumoured to be a portless device with TouchID, 120Hz ProMotion displays and a 5G chip.

The 2021 iPhone 13 models will probably be released between September-December next year. It will more likely be a September timelines, as the 12 was delayed due to pandemic supply and shipping issues.

April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
