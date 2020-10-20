ALDI has ramped up its smart home push, with the German supermarket ranging a a smart Wi-Fi controlled portable air conditioner and fan for its October 21 ‘Special Buys’ sale.

Compatible with Google Assistant voice controls, the Stirling branded 3.3kw portable air conditioner ($399) offers a 3-in-1 cooling system (cooling, dehumidifier and fan), alongside three fan speeds.

A touch control panel includes an LED display, complementing a physical remote control.

The product houses three removable filters, with castor wheels catering to easy portability around the home.

ALDI is also using its October 21 Special Buys sale to sell a Wi-Fi controllable DC Pedestal Fan ($89.99), boasting 15 speed settings.

The smart pedestal fan harnesses five blades, and can be operated via the free accompanying app or remote control.

Further information and full technical specifications are available on ALDI’s website here.