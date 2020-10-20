Apple has made a surprising foray into the retro music television arena with the launch of its 24-hour music video streaming channel.

The service, named Apple Music TV, is free via the Apple Music app and Apple TV and offers a constant stream of music videos, curated by Apple editors.

It is currently only available to users in the US.

To kick off the launch, Apple Music TV started with a countdown of the company’s top 100 most-streamed songs on its Apple Music app.

American users who tested the service found the video stream to be ‘basic’ and noticed it didn’t support background play, according to TechCrunch.

Apple Music TV will now also be the new home for all music-related content including interviews, concert films and more. .

It will also offer Apple the ability to negotiate deals with artists to premiere new songs or albums. This week, Apple is already showcasing two new exclusive video premieres via Apple Music TV.

The new streaming service can also leverage content produced for the Apple Music 1 (formerly Beats 1) radio station.

The tech giant has not confirmed when the service will be available to users outside of the US.