Sony Prepare PlayStation 5 Cooling Fan Update

By | 20 Oct 2020
Sony is reportedly preparing software updates that will optimise the PlayStation 5’s cooling fan over time, based on intelligent data gathered on a per-game basis.

Speaking to Japanese news outlet 4Gamer.net, Sony mechanical design chief Yasuhiro Ootori has confirmed the the PS5’s fan will be controlled by an Accelerated Processing Unit, which will be harnessed to optimise the component over time.

“Various games will be released in the future, and data on the APU’s behavior in each game will be collected,” said Ootori to 4Gamer.net.

“We have a plan to optimize the fan control based on this data.”

Ootori attributes the PS5’s multiple temperature sensors across the main board for data collection, enabling Sony to optimise the device’s fan over time based on individual games.

It comes after Ootori guided consumers through a seven minute long teardown video of the PlayStation 5, revealing further information about its mechanical components.

