The Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo 900 robotic vacuum will return to Aldi on September 5 for $399, it will compete up against the JB Hi Fi range of Ecovac products.

Last seen at Aldi in March, the Ozmo 900 is selling for $600 off RRP.

Its Smart Navi 3.0 technology, linked with the Ecovacs Home smartphone app, can create a detailed virtual map of the home which can be used to set boundaries and prioritise areas to be cleaned; the vacuum is also controllable through Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. The Ozmo 900 will also automatically detect carpet and increase suction power accordingly, return to its docking station when low on battery, and has stair safety features.

“We are all spending much more time at home right now, but of course this doesn’t change our feelings towards cleaning and related tasks. We are very pleased to be able to bring back the Deebot Ozmo 900 at $399 while still delivering the latest vacuum, mopping and mapping technology available,” said Karen Powell, Head of Ecovacs Robotics for Australia and New Zealand.

“This promotion also comes during a particularly important period as we look to free up more time to look after ourselves and those around us. We hope this offer provides an affordable luxury to some and takes away some of the hassle from cleaning and maintaining their homes.”