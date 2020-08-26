HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Coles Specials Ain’t Special Especially When It Comes To Price

Coles Specials Ain’t Special Especially When It Comes To Price

By | 26 Aug 2020

Coles attempts to try and take on Aldi appears to have gone pear shaped with their latest consumer electronics offer for a $149 Thomson Projector being beaten by the same product being on sale at Australia Post for $20 cheaper.

Australia Post who are also ranging cheap Samsung smartphones and tablets has the same projector from IFI distribution on sale at the same time that Coles are offering it up as a bargain weekly buy as part of their attempt to take on Aldi in the ‘Specials Market’.

This is not the first time that ChannelNews has identified Coles Specials as being far from special.

 

It’s also emerged that a supplier distributor battle is going on with suppliers to Aldi restricted from supplying Coles and Coles locking down their supplier partners which in the case of IFI has seen the same product in weekly sales catalogues in Australia at different prices.
Coles have not commented on the big price difference.

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street, Journalist He wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner. for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media Company and prior to that the third largest PR Company that became the foundation Company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , ,
You may also like
Coles Aldi Special Deals War, Air Fryer Heat Intense
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Xiaomi Brings 5G Gaming Phone To Australia
Communication Gaming Gaming Hardware
/
August 26, 2020
/
robot vacuum cleaner
Aldi Flogs $399 Ecovac Robot Vacuum Up Against JB Hi Fi
Aldi Aldi Cleaning
/
August 26, 2020
/
humm & Flexigroup Merge in Buy-Now-Pay-Later War
Industry Latest News
/
August 26, 2020
/
EPOS Audio Launch Microsoft Teams-Certified ‘ADAPT’ Series Headphones
Headphones Latest News Sound
/
August 26, 2020
/
Netgear Launch 15.6″ ‘Meural’ Smart Photo Frame
Accessories Display Latest News
/
August 26, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Xiaomi Brings 5G Gaming Phone To Australia
Communication Gaming Gaming Hardware
/
August 26, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Xiaomi subsidiary Black Shark is releasing its Black Shark 3 Pro gaming smartphone, billed as the world’s first 5G-capable gaming...
Read More