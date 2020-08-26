Xiaomi subsidiary Black Shark is releasing its Black Shark 3 Pro gaming smartphone, billed as the world’s first 5G-capable gaming phone, in Australia.

Running Android 10 with Xiaomi’s JoyUI interface, and powered by a top-of-the-line Snapdragon 865 processor, the Black Shark 3 Pro employs a 5000mAh dual battery capable of series charging and parallel discharging; according to the company, the battery can charge to 50% in 12 minutes and 100% in 38 minutes with 65W fast charging.

The phone is designed and built for hardcore mobile gamers, and includes features such as shoulder-side trigger buttons, liquid cooling, a 90Hz screen, and front-facing symmetrical stereo speakers.

According to Harrison Luo, CEO of Black Shark, the company is determined to evolve and develop alongside the gaming industry.

“As the leader in the gaming smartphone industry, we put tremendous effort on technical innovations as well as user learning and comprehension. We value every comment from our users which we believe will eventually result in the continued success in our path.

“Now, Black Shark has more than one million global users, and we are ready to expand through the release of this Black Shark 3 Series,” he said.

The Black Shark 3 Pro retails at $1999 for 12GB RAM and 256GB storage space, and comes with a free case; additionally, pre-orders come with accessories including Bluetooth earphones and a quick-charge power bank.