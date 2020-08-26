HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Communication > Xiaomi Brings 5G Gaming Phone To Australia

Xiaomi Brings 5G Gaming Phone To Australia

By | 26 Aug 2020
, , , , , , ,

Xiaomi subsidiary Black Shark is releasing its Black Shark 3 Pro gaming smartphone, billed as the world’s first 5G-capable gaming phone, in Australia.

Running Android 10 with Xiaomi’s JoyUI interface, and powered by a top-of-the-line Snapdragon 865 processor, the Black Shark 3 Pro employs a 5000mAh dual battery capable of series charging and parallel discharging; according to the company, the battery can charge to 50% in 12 minutes and 100% in 38 minutes with 65W fast charging.

The phone is designed and built for hardcore mobile gamers, and includes features such as shoulder-side trigger buttons, liquid cooling, a 90Hz screen, and front-facing symmetrical stereo speakers.

According to Harrison Luo, CEO of Black Shark, the company is determined to evolve and develop alongside the gaming industry.

“As the leader in the gaming smartphone industry, we put tremendous effort on technical innovations as well as user learning and comprehension. We value every comment from our users which we believe will eventually result in the continued success in our path.

“Now, Black Shark has more than one million global users, and we are ready to expand through the release of this Black Shark 3 Series,” he said.

The Black Shark 3 Pro retails at $1999 for 12GB RAM and 256GB storage space, and comes with a free case; additionally, pre-orders come with accessories including Bluetooth earphones and a quick-charge power bank.

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Tencent’s Online Gaming Revenue Up 40%, At $7.7B In H1
Xbox Launch Subscription Service For Video Games
Xiaomi Beats LG With World’s First Mass-Produced Transparent OLED TV
Consumers Desert Chinese Smartphone Brands
Google ‘Play Pass’ Game Subscription Comes To Oz
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

robot vacuum cleaner
Aldi Flogs $399 Ecovac Robot Vacuum Up Against JB Hi Fi
Aldi Aldi Cleaning
/
August 26, 2020
/
Coles Specials Ain’t Special Especially When It Comes To Price
Latest News
/
August 26, 2020
/
humm & Flexigroup Merge in Buy-Now-Pay-Later War
Industry Latest News
/
August 26, 2020
/
EPOS Audio Launch Microsoft Teams-Certified ‘ADAPT’ Series Headphones
Headphones Latest News Sound
/
August 26, 2020
/
Netgear Launch 15.6″ ‘Meural’ Smart Photo Frame
Accessories Display Latest News
/
August 26, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

robot vacuum cleaner
Aldi Flogs $399 Ecovac Robot Vacuum Up Against JB Hi Fi
Aldi Aldi Cleaning
/
August 26, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
The Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo 900 robotic vacuum will return to Aldi on September 5 for $399, it will compete up...
Read More