Alcatel Rolls Out New Store With #1 OZ Value Smartphone Range

Alcatel Australia’s #1 value smartphone brand and the #3 overall brand behind Apple and Samsung have launched a new virtual shop on Amazon with smartphones for sub $200, this claims executives will help people who are looking to cut costs out of their daily budget or need a second device for child.

Ranged in the new mobile phone shopping centre is the Companies Alcatel 3 which is not available elsewhere and complements the Alcatel 1S and Alcatel 1X.

This adds to Alcatel’s existing retail range, which also includes the Alcatel 3X launched recently with JB HiFi.

The Company claims that the decision to launch the new site comes at a time when Australians have had to significantly alter their daily lives, including their consumption habits, and may include them considering the purchase of a new, affordable smartphone online for the first time.

The Alcatel 1S, 1X and 3, all sub-$200, are well-designed and have built in features found in more expensive smartphones which is one of the reasons why Alcatel products are proving popular in Australia.

Sam Skontos, Regional Managing Director for Alcatel Mobile “Affordable technology is arguably more important now than ever before, as we are all watching our dollars and needing them to stretch as far as possible. Today’s announcement of an official local shopfront on Amazon Australia ensures we give consumers the choice of some fantastic sub-$200 options as they consider an online purchase, perhaps for the first time.”

“I have spoken for a long time about the importance of investing in brands that in-turn invest locally in staff, customer support and community activity, and consumers can have peace of mind that they will be well supported. Alcatel is a brand they can trust that I have personally led in Australia for over a decade now.”

“It is equally important that I reinforce the importance of purchasing through an official, Australian site, be it Alcatel or any other brand in the technology space. This is always important as it is in everyone’s interests to ensure only products that meet Australia’s stringent local safety standards make it into Australia. But it is even more important now as we seek to support Australian companies and jobs.”

Alcatel 3 – $139

The Alcatel 3 features an impressive dual-rear camera (13MP + 5MP, interpolated to 16MP + 5MP), equipped with real-time bokeh, post shoot refocus and AI scene detection to give you the ideal setting and instantly optimise the shooting of 21 different photo subjects, including portraits, plants, animals, food and more. To show off your impressive photos, or stream videos and movies in vivid clarity, it offers a 5.9” HD+ Super Full View Display. Face Key and a fingerprint sensor offer swift and secure access to your phone, while built in Google Assistant and Google Lens means the Alcatel 3 is always there to help.

Key specs:

• 5.9“HD+ Super Full View Display with mini notch

• SDM439 chipset, Octa-core CPU

• 13MP + 5MP dual rear camera with real-time bokeh, AI imaging technology & AR emoji’s

• 3500mAh battery

• 32GB ROM + 3GB RAM

The Alcatel 3 is available in Blue & Purple Gradient or Black & Blue Gradient from the Alcatel Amazon Store now for $139 here.

Alcatel 1X – $109

Featuring modern pebble finishing, rapid secure access with FaceKey and a fingerprint sensor, and Alcatel’s signature FullView 18:9 Display, the Alcatel 1X is an impressive smartphone for its price point. It also features a dual 13MP + 2MP (interpolated to 16MP + 2 MP) camera with post-shot refocus and real-time bokeh.

Key specs:

• 5.5” HD+ IPS, 83% screen-to-body ratio

• MT6739, Quad-core CPI

• 13MP + 2MP dual rear cameras with depth sensor

• 3000mAh battery

• 16GB ROM + 2GB RAM

The Alcatel 1X is available in Pebble Blue and Pebble Black from the Alcatel Amazon Store now for $109 here.

Alcatel 1S – $199

The Alcatel 1S is equipped with a crisp 5.5” Full View 18:9 HD+ Display, as well as an 81 percent screen-to-body ratio that provides a great viewing experience. The dual rear camera (13MP + 2MP) and single LED flash allows kids to take the perfect selfie and capture every moment. Better yet, parents don’t need to worry about privacy issues with the fingerprint sensor and face key feature providing two layers of protection. The Alcatel 1S includes a sizeable memory for the price point (32GB ROM and 3GB RAM), and an Octa-Core processor improving the download and upload speed for users.

Key specs:

• 5.5” HD+ IPS, 81.3%* screen-to-body ratio

• SC9863A, Octa-core CPU

• 12MP + 2MP Dual Rear Cameras, LED flash

• 3060mAh battery

• 32GB ROM + 3GB RAM

The Alcatel 1S is available in Metallic Blue or Metallic Black from the Alcatel Amazon Store now for $199 here.