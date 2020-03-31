Bunnings Gets Greenlight To Acquire Adelaide Tools And Oaklands Mower Centre

The ACCC has announced that it will not oppose Bunnings’ acquisition of Adelaide Tools and Oaklands Mower Centre, which sells power tools and outdoor power equipment at five stores in Adelaide.

Although the ACCC raised concerns about it lessening competition in the retail supply of power tools in Adelaide in February, the ACCC decided that the acquisition would not hamper competition in the Adelaide metropolitan area.

“Although Bunnings closely competes with the trade-focused tool and equipment specialists, the differences between Bunnings and the Adelaide Tools businesses and the existence of large expanding specialist tool retailers… meant that we didn’t consider the threshold of a substantial lessening of competition was reached,” ACCC Chair Rod Sims said.

“However, anything that further entrenches Bunnings’ position, or attempts to remove current or potential future competitive threats to Bunnings, will be very closely scrutinised,” Sims said.

Bunnings already operates 15 warehouses and two Bunnings trade centres in Adelaide.