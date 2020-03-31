HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Distributors > Bunnings Gets Greenlight To Acquire Adelaide Tools And Oaklands Mower Centre

Bunnings Gets Greenlight To Acquire Adelaide Tools And Oaklands Mower Centre

By | 31 Mar 2020
, ,

The ACCC has announced that it will not oppose Bunnings’ acquisition of Adelaide Tools and Oaklands Mower Centre, which sells power tools and outdoor power equipment at five stores in Adelaide.

Although the ACCC raised concerns about it lessening competition in the retail supply of power tools in Adelaide in February, the ACCC decided that the acquisition would not hamper competition in the Adelaide metropolitan area.

“Although Bunnings closely competes with the trade-focused tool and equipment specialists, the differences between Bunnings and the Adelaide Tools businesses and the existence of large expanding specialist tool retailers… meant that we didn’t consider the threshold of a substantial lessening of competition was reached,” ACCC Chair Rod Sims said.

“However, anything that further entrenches Bunnings’ position, or attempts to remove current or potential future competitive threats to Bunnings, will be very closely scrutinised,” Sims said.

Bunnings already operates 15 warehouses and two Bunnings trade centres in Adelaide.

About Post Author
Editor in Chief at 4square media
, ,
You may also like
Distributors Move In To Sieze Back Audio Stock Retailers Threatened With Legal Action
COVID-19: Medicine Wholesalers Allowed To Cooperate To Facilitate Distribution
Banks Coordinate On Relief Package For Commercial Property Landlords That Do Not Evict Tenants
Wesfarmers Pitch To Keep Officeworks & Bunnings Open As They Exit Coles
Concerns Over Move To Set Minimum Advertised Prices On Power Tools
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Retail Boss Questions Whether $130-Billion Handout Will Be Enough
Coronavirus Latest News Retailers
/
March 31, 2020
/
Distributors Move In To Sieze Back Audio Stock Retailers Threatened With Legal Action
24Bit Media Players Coronavirus Distributors
/
March 31, 2020
/
COVID-19: Medicine Wholesalers Allowed To Cooperate To Facilitate Distribution
ACCC Coronavirus Latest News
/
March 31, 2020
/
Alcatel Rolls Out New Store With #1 OZ Value Smartphone Range
5G Alcatel Android
/
March 31, 2020
/
Electronics Manufacturer Foxconn Reports Third Year Of Falling Profits
Foxconn Industry Latest News
/
March 31, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Retail Boss Questions Whether $130-Billion Handout Will Be Enough
Coronavirus Latest News Retailers
/
March 31, 2020
/
/
Comments are Off
Rob Scott, the Managing Director of Wesfarmers Group, believes that the government’s wage subsidy payment of $1500 per fortnight “only...
Read More