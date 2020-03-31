HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Foxconn > Electronics Manufacturer Foxconn Reports Third Year Of Falling Profits

Electronics Manufacturer Foxconn Reports Third Year Of Falling Profits

By | 31 Mar 2020
, ,

Hon Hai Precision Industry, more commonly known as Foxconn, reported that its net profits fell for the third consecutive year in 2019, declining by 10.7% to hit NT$115.3 billion (AUD$6.2 billion). This marks the company’s lowest net profits in roughly six years.

Foxconn is one of the largest electronics manufacturers in the world, supplying products for Apple, Blackberry, Amazon and Xbox. According to a New York Times article published last year, Foxconn produces approximately 40% of the world’s consumer electronics and receives around half of its income from Apple.

Although revenue increased slightly in 2019, by 0.9%, the manufacturer’s gross margin hit 5.9%.

In the last quarter of 2019, before the COVID-19 crisis picked up, net income fell by roughly 23%, according to Bloomberg News figures.

Like many others in the electronics consumer goods industry, Foxconn will undoubtedly be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Taipei Times, Hon Hai Industry’s Chairman Young Liu forecast that its sales in the first quarter of 2020 would drop by 15%. However, Liu said that production was set to be back on track in the second quarter and that the company’s revenue growth in 2020 was expected to range 2-3%.

About Post Author
Editor in Chief at 4square media
, , , , ,
You may also like
Retail Boss Questions Whether $130-Billion Handout Will Be Enough
COVID-19: Medicine Wholesalers Allowed To Cooperate To Facilitate Distribution
Telco Industry Offers COVID Guide
Video Meetings Up 1000 Percent
NSW Govt. Techies Call For Help
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Retail Boss Questions Whether $130-Billion Handout Will Be Enough
Coronavirus Latest News Retailers
/
March 31, 2020
/
Distributors Move In To Sieze Back Audio Stock Retailers Threatened With Legal Action
24Bit Media Players Coronavirus Distributors
/
March 31, 2020
/
COVID-19: Medicine Wholesalers Allowed To Cooperate To Facilitate Distribution
ACCC Coronavirus Latest News
/
March 31, 2020
/
Bunnings Gets Greenlight To Acquire Adelaide Tools And Oaklands Mower Centre
Distributors Latest News Retailers
/
March 31, 2020
/
Alcatel Rolls Out New Store With #1 OZ Value Smartphone Range
5G Alcatel Android
/
March 31, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Retail Boss Questions Whether $130-Billion Handout Will Be Enough
Coronavirus Latest News Retailers
/
March 31, 2020
/
/
Comments are Off
Rob Scott, the Managing Director of Wesfarmers Group, believes that the government’s wage subsidy payment of $1500 per fortnight “only...
Read More