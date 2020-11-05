HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Alcatel Debut 'Joy Tab 2' Tablet For US$120

Alcatel Debut ‘Joy Tab 2’ Tablet For US$120

5 Nov 2020
Alcatel has unveiled its new tablet, Joy Tab 2, which has launched to US carriers Metro by T-Mobile for US$199.99.

Sporting an 8-inch screen, the tablet packs 3GB RAM, 32GB storage and has a microSD slot.

Powered by a 4,080mAh battery, the tablet house 5MP front and rear cameras, plus a speaker system with smart power amplifier.

The tablet’s screen is LCD with HD resolution, and Asahi Glass for added protection.

The Alcatel Joy Tab 2 reportedly ships with Android 10 out of the box and is powered by a quad-core CPU (up to 2.0GHz).

The news follows supply chain estimates that demand for tablets will peak in Q4 of this year, notching a 13-quarter high.

Australian pricing and availability is yet to be officially confirmed for the Alcatel Joy Tab 2.

[Metro by T-Mobile]

