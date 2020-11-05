HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Could the Future Of Apple Displays Be Mini-LED?

By | 5 Nov 2020
Apple is reportedly developing its 12.9-inch 2021 iPad Pro with mini-LED displays instead of LCD.

According to MacRumors, the California-based tech giant is building the unreleased iPad with LG-manufactured mini-LED displays, with plans to extend the mini-LED technology for MacBooks and iMac desktops in the future.

Mini-LED backlighting offers many of the same features as OLED, including higher brightness, contrast ratio and power efficiency. It is considered an affordable alternative to the more expensive OLED technology.

Korea IT News reports LG Display is preparing to supply its mini-LED backlights to Apple with mass production scheduled for the end of this year.

“Starting with Apple, other IT device manufacturers will also follow Apple’s suit in using Mini LED backlight LCDs,” a representative from the display industry told the publication.

“This trend will bring huge changes to the global LCD market.”

It is predicted Apple will release the iPad Pro 2021 series during the first quarter next year.

This will be the first time Apple will use Mini LED backlights for its products

Earlier reports suggested Apple intended to launch the mini-LED iPad Pro in 2020  but were forced to delay production until 2021 due to the “complex panel design”.

Apple last upgraded the iPad Pro in March this year with only minor feature updates such as an A12Z Bionic Chip, an Ultra-Wide camera and a LiDAR scanner for augmented reality.

April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
