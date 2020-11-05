Samsung has launched a new foldable similar to its Galaxy Z Fold 2 while also revealing upgrades for their Galaxy M21 value smartphone.

The foldable, which is labelled as the W21 5G, was at first believed to be a rebadge of the Galaxy Z Fold2. The China only product at this stage is slightly larger, with a textured back and a gold colour. The internals are about the same as the Z Fold2, with a 6.23-inch cover display, 2090mAh and 2160mAh dual batteries, dual SIM support, and a Snapdragon 865 Plus processor.

Previous phones in Samsung’s W series have been dual-screen clamshell models with physical keyboards, so the W21 5G represents a significant shift for the range.

What? Samsung W21 is actually bigger than Fold2! pic.twitter.com/IIk1mxAI04 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 4, 2020

Samsung has also pushed out the OneUI 2.5 update, introduced with the Note20, to its Galaxy M21 alongside the latest October 2020 Android Security Patch. The 650MB update includes camera, keyboard, and messaging improvements, and is based on Android 10.

The move comes as a surprise, as it was originally thought OneUI 2.5 would be limited to the Galaxy Note, S, and Z series; however, some phones in the mid-range A series have also received the update.