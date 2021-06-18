Adobe has forecast sales in the ballpark of US$3.88 billion for the quarter ending in August, outstripping Wall Street analysts’ forecasts for the company.

Analysts, on average, estimated $3.83 billion, according to Bloomberg.

Abode also announced that subscriptions will rise by 25 per cent in the quarter, with digital software revenue up 22 per cent.

This follows second quarter earnings that outpaced analysts estimates.

For the June quarter, Adobe reported revenue of $3.84 billion, up 23 per cent from a year ago, and well above the company’s own $3.72 billion forecast.