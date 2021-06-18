Motorola is reintroducing its rugged Defy smartphone thanks to a new partnership with Bullitt Group.

Powered by Android 10 (upgradable to 11), and featuring a Qualcomm SD662 2GHz octa-core processor with 4GB RAM plus a 5000mAh non-removable battery, the new Defy has IP68 water and dust resistance as well as military standard temperature, vibration, and tumble durability.

According to Motorola, 34 per cent of consumers have broken or damaged their smartphones in the last three years.

“From falling off a car roof, to a fumbling fall from your pocket, coffee spills to being left out in the sun, this rugged smartphone will handle many daily mishaps wherever your day takes you.

“In a world where hygiene has never been as important as it is today, it is equally reassuring that this durability means you can wash the Motorola Defy as often as you wash your hands,” the company said.

The Defy is set to release in select European and LATAM markets over coming weeks at a RRP of €329 (around $520 AUD). It is not yet known whether the Defy will be coming to Australia; however, the original model released in late 2010 was available locally through Telstra and Optus.