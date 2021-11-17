HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Sonos Devices Now Support DTS Digital Surround

Sonos Devices Now Support DTS Digital Surround

By | 17 Nov 2021

Sonos has updated its S2 app today, which will bring DTS Digital Surround format support to a number of its speakers.

Sonos Arc, the Beam and Beam Gen 2 soundbars, Playbar, Playbase and Amp will all get DTS Digital Surround audio support, in 5.1 channel audio.

Sonos Arc and Beam Gen 2 also feature Dolby Atmos support.

The update also adds a battery saver setting for the Roam and Move devices, which simply shuts off the speakers if they are inactive for half an hour.

Support for Amazon Music Ultra HD and Dolby Atmos Music is coming to Sonos speakers soon, according to the company.

