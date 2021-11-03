HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Activision Blizzard Delivers Grim Q4 Forecast

Activision Blizzard Delivers Grim Q4 Forecast

By | 3 Nov 2021

Activision Blizzard has lowered expectations for the fourth quarter of 2021, with share prices plummeting by 11 per cent after it announced the grim forecast.

In the midst of lawsuits for sexual harassment and discrimination, the company has also delayed two of its most anticipated games, Diablo IV and Overwatch 2, both guaranteed earners for the gaming giant.

“We looked at what was left in the final phases of production with fresh eyes, and we saw that allowing the teams more time would make for better games and give Blizzard a chance to further expand both teams,” CEO Mike Ybarra said in a conference call yesterday.

The company readjusted its forecast to US$2.78 billion for the December quarter, with previous Wall Street estimates being in the ballpark of US$2.95 billion.

In addition, the company announced that Jen Oneal will step down as co-head of Blizzard, after taking on the role in August.

About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Blizzard ‘Pause’ BlizzCon 2022 In Midst Of Sexual Harassment Drama
Over 20 Activision Blizzard Employees “Exited” After Harassment Probe
Activision Blizzard Strike $25M Sexual Harassment Settlement
Abuse Allegations See Blizzard Activision Power Players Subpoenaed
Investors Pressure Activision To Take Stronger Action On Abuse Claims
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Ambertech Looking To Raise $4M + After Aquiring Connected Media
Latest News
/
November 3, 2021
/
Logitech On A Roll, But Whats Next As Market Wobbles
Latest News
/
November 3, 2021
/
Kim Kardashian-Approved Beats Fit Pro Kill Other Models
Latest News
/
November 3, 2021
/
Netflix Expand Into Android Gaming With Stranger Things
Latest News
/
November 3, 2021
/
BREAKING NEWS: Mosman To Get New Woolworths After Court Ruling
Latest News
/
November 3, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Ambertech Looking To Raise $4M + After Aquiring Connected Media
Latest News
/
November 3, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Amber Technology is trying to raise over $4M after the share listed Company recently acquired Connected Media Australia. This year...
Read More