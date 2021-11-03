Debuted by reality TV queen Kim Kardashian in LA last week, the new Fit Pro earbuds have excited the Apple-Owned Beats group so much they’ve ditched several of their older headphones.

With their impressive wingtip design, the Beats Fit Pro intend to set the way forward for earbuds. As such, Powerbeats, Solo Pro and Beats EP have all been sent to the old headphones home, with their pages taken down from the online Apple Store.

Besides Apple’s belief in the strength of the Fit Pro model, this may also have been hinged around the global chip shortage, with the company preferring to put their limited resources into their latest model.

Either way, the Beats line-up now comprises the Beats Studio Buds, Powerbeats Pro, Beats Pro Over-Ear, Beats Flex, Beats Studio3, Bets Solo3 and the new Beats Fit Pro.