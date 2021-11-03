HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Netflix Expand Into Android Gaming With Stranger Things

Netflix Expand Into Android Gaming With Stranger Things

By | 3 Nov 2021

Netflix has recognised that gaming is an increasingly larger industry than movies and TV, and anyone with itchy fingers will now see a dedicated games row and tab when they log into the streaming platform on an Android device.

With the move soon to be open to iPhones, the initial offering of five titles included in your subscription are linked to Netflix titles including hit sci-fi drama Stranger Things, Shooting Hoops, Card Blast and Teeter Up.

The games won’t be available on kids’ profiles, and you’ll need a PIN to play, and some will be available offline. But this is of course a feature none of their competitors offer – yet.

After the news broke, Netflix shares gained as much as 2.1 per cent to US$559.53. Their stock is up 1.3 per cent this year.

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Stamp-Sized Gaming Console Has OLED Display
Video Games More Popular Than Free-To-Air TV In Australia
EXCLUSIVE: Hisense Allocates Millions For Warranty Claims
Squid Game Set To Generate $1.2 Billion For Netflix
111 Million Views: Squid Game Success Shocks Even Netflix
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Ambertech Looking To Raise $4M + After Aquiring Connected Media
Latest News
/
November 3, 2021
/
Logitech On A Roll, But Whats Next As Market Wobbles
Latest News
/
November 3, 2021
/
Kim Kardashian-Approved Beats Fit Pro Kill Other Models
Latest News
/
November 3, 2021
/
Activision Blizzard Delivers Grim Q4 Forecast
Latest News
/
November 3, 2021
/
BREAKING NEWS: Mosman To Get New Woolworths After Court Ruling
Latest News
/
November 3, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Ambertech Looking To Raise $4M + After Aquiring Connected Media
Latest News
/
November 3, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Amber Technology is trying to raise over $4M after the share listed Company recently acquired Connected Media Australia. This year...
Read More