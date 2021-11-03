Netflix has recognised that gaming is an increasingly larger industry than movies and TV, and anyone with itchy fingers will now see a dedicated games row and tab when they log into the streaming platform on an Android device.

With the move soon to be open to iPhones, the initial offering of five titles included in your subscription are linked to Netflix titles including hit sci-fi drama Stranger Things, Shooting Hoops, Card Blast and Teeter Up.

The games won’t be available on kids’ profiles, and you’ll need a PIN to play, and some will be available offline. But this is of course a feature none of their competitors offer – yet.

After the news broke, Netflix shares gained as much as 2.1 per cent to US$559.53. Their stock is up 1.3 per cent this year.