HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Acer > Acer Win 12 Red Dot Awards For Innovation & Gaming

Acer Win 12 Red Dot Awards For Innovation & Gaming

By | 12 Jun 2020
, ,

Acer won twelve 2020 Red Dot Awards across eleven different products for excellence in design innovation. Acer’s Predator gaming line-up earned the majority of these awards.

Made with gamers in mind, the Predator X32 gaming monitor spans 32 inches with a mini LED IPS panel. Standing on a v-shaped stand, the monitor can be swivelled left or right, tilted up or down, and adjust for height. It has a 144Hz refresh rate, ideal for gamers, and NVIDIA G-SYNC ULTIMATE provides a life-like picture.

The Predator Thronos Air Gaming Chair, designed for hardcore gamers, is a steel structure that positions three monitors in front of the gamer using a scorpion arch that extends from the back of the chair, enveloping the gamer for an unparalleled, immersive gaming experience. The structure is accented with teal blue lighting, to finish its futuristic look.

Acer Predator Thronos Air Gaming Chair

The Acer Swift 5 notebook, targeted at creatives, was also a 2020 Red Dot Winner. The Swift 5 boasts a 10th Gen Intel Core processor and an optional NVIDIA GeForce MX250 GPU for excellent productivity, not a single one of its 990g goes to waste.

Its predecessor, the Swift 7, was even lighter, at just 890g, and is now on sale at Acer’s online Australia store. ChannelNews recently reviewed the Swift 7, and although it is equipped with the 8th Gen Intel Core processor rather than the 10th Gen, we were more than pleased with its performance.

Acer’s other winning products included the Predator Helios 700 gaming notebook, the Acer Spin 5 convertible notebook, the ConceptD 700 creators’ desktop, the ConceptD 9 Series creators’ notebooks, the ConceptD 7 Series creators’ notebooks, and Acer TravelMate P6 professional notebook, and the Acer B250i Projector.

Acer Swift 7 on sale at online.acer.com.au

About Post Author
Editor in Chief at 4square media
, , , ,
You may also like
Razer Launch Universal Gaming Controller for Android Phones
Acer’s Revenues Up 21.1% Y-o-Y In May
Asia Pacific Predator League 2020 Postponed Due To COVID-19
Review: Acer Swift 7 – Light, Deft And Nimble
GIGABYTE AERO 15 Review: Worker By Day, Warrior By Night
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Thredbo, 2020 Ski Bookings A Disaster, Lodge Owners Seething
Accessories Latest News
/
June 12, 2020
/
Apple & Zoom Bow Down To Communist China
Apple Brands Industry
/
June 12, 2020
/
Gerry Harvey, Last Week He Was Flogging Wagyu Beef, This Week It’s Cucumbers For School Kids
Harvey Norman Industry Latest News
/
June 12, 2020
/
Amazon Australia’s Online Alcohol Store To Rival BWS & Liquorland
Amazon Latest News Retailers
/
June 12, 2020
/
ACCC Updates Safety Standards For Projectile Toys
ACCC Latest News
/
June 12, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Thredbo, 2020 Ski Bookings A Disaster, Lodge Owners Seething
Accessories Latest News
/
June 12, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Ski lodge owners in Thredbo are seething over the handling of ticket allocation for the 2020 ski season with several...
Read More