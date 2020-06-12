Acer Win 12 Red Dot Awards For Innovation & Gaming

Acer won twelve 2020 Red Dot Awards across eleven different products for excellence in design innovation. Acer’s Predator gaming line-up earned the majority of these awards.

Made with gamers in mind, the Predator X32 gaming monitor spans 32 inches with a mini LED IPS panel. Standing on a v-shaped stand, the monitor can be swivelled left or right, tilted up or down, and adjust for height. It has a 144Hz refresh rate, ideal for gamers, and NVIDIA G-SYNC ULTIMATE provides a life-like picture.

The Predator Thronos Air Gaming Chair, designed for hardcore gamers, is a steel structure that positions three monitors in front of the gamer using a scorpion arch that extends from the back of the chair, enveloping the gamer for an unparalleled, immersive gaming experience. The structure is accented with teal blue lighting, to finish its futuristic look.

The Acer Swift 5 notebook, targeted at creatives, was also a 2020 Red Dot Winner. The Swift 5 boasts a 10th Gen Intel Core processor and an optional NVIDIA GeForce MX250 GPU for excellent productivity, not a single one of its 990g goes to waste.

Its predecessor, the Swift 7, was even lighter, at just 890g, and is now on sale at Acer’s online Australia store. ChannelNews recently reviewed the Swift 7, and although it is equipped with the 8th Gen Intel Core processor rather than the 10th Gen, we were more than pleased with its performance.

Acer’s other winning products included the Predator Helios 700 gaming notebook, the Acer Spin 5 convertible notebook, the ConceptD 700 creators’ desktop, the ConceptD 9 Series creators’ notebooks, the ConceptD 7 Series creators’ notebooks, and Acer TravelMate P6 professional notebook, and the Acer B250i Projector.