HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Accessories > Connected Home > Google Assistant’s New ‘Voice Match’ Can Recognise Individual Users

Google Assistant’s New ‘Voice Match’ Can Recognise Individual Users

By | 12 Jun 2020
, ,

Google Assistant has added a new, slightly creepy feature – Voice Match – which can recognise your voice in order to give you a more personalised service.

Voice Match can identify up to six individual user profiles, useful if you live in a household, and provide more personal assistance, such as providing calendar reminders or traffic updates for your commute to work.

Once Voice Match has been set up, Google Assistant will not respond with your personal results to a voice that it doesn’t recognise as yours. ‘Personal results’ refers to things like sending an email from your account, making a payment, or viewing your calendar.

Voice Match can even be used to personalise your music and video suggestions, linking together your voice and your media history.

Google Nest Mini

Alongside Voice Match, Google is rolling out a new feature that allows users to adjust the responsiveness of the Google Assistant hot-word “Hey Google” on smart speakers and smart displays. Users will see this new setting in their Google Home app over coming weeks.

In addition, within the Google Home app users will be able to pick preferred speakers, a useful feature for those with multiple smart speaker devices. Fox example, you would be able to tell your Google Nest Mini in the kitchen that you want to play music, and it would play it from your primary speaker in the living room.

About Post Author
Editor in Chief at 4square media
, , ,
You may also like
Google Slam Dunks Sonos Accusing Them Of Spreading ‘False Rumours’
Google Launches Public Android 11 Beta Program
Google Admit Pixel Buds Issues & Pledge Fix
LASER Shake Up Oz Market With SmartHome Price Drop: $10 Smart Bulbs, $18 Wi-Fi Plugs
Google Maps Offers To Alert Users To Covid-19 Travel Restriction
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Thredbo, 2020 Ski Bookings A Disaster, Lodge Owners Seething
Accessories Latest News
/
June 12, 2020
/
Apple & Zoom Bow Down To Communist China
Apple Brands Industry
/
June 12, 2020
/
Gerry Harvey, Last Week He Was Flogging Wagyu Beef, This Week It’s Cucumbers For School Kids
Harvey Norman Industry Latest News
/
June 12, 2020
/
Amazon Australia’s Online Alcohol Store To Rival BWS & Liquorland
Amazon Latest News Retailers
/
June 12, 2020
/
ACCC Updates Safety Standards For Projectile Toys
ACCC Latest News
/
June 12, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Thredbo, 2020 Ski Bookings A Disaster, Lodge Owners Seething
Accessories Latest News
/
June 12, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Ski lodge owners in Thredbo are seething over the handling of ticket allocation for the 2020 ski season with several...
Read More