Acer has announced a large list of new products it will showcase at CES 2024, and on that list is a 57-inch curved monitor, designed for the increase of field of vision, to allows the user to become more immersed in the environment of a game.

It’s a Predator Z57, which has Dual UHD resolution (7,680 x 2,160), a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 32:9 aspect ratio. It’s also a MiniLED monitor, which Acer has claimed can reach up to 1000nits brightness, and produce highly accurate colours, as well as maximise light and dark contrasts.

The picture-by-picture capability allows the user to split the screen in half and show output from two different sources.

It has two HDMI 2.1 ports that work with consoles including PS5 and Xbox Series X. It can show an output separate from the main one in a smaller inset window.

Additionally, Acer has also announced a 34-inch display, the Predator X34 V3, a MiniLED model complete with a 21:9 ultrawide QHD resolution (3,440 x 1,440), and a 180Hz refresh rate.

Both the Predator Z57 and Predator X34 V3 will be available beginning Q2 2024, in North America and Europe. The Predator Z57 is expected to retail for $2,500 / €2,399. Australian pricing and availability is still to be revealed. The X34 V3 will retail for A$1,899.