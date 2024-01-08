Microsoft is preparing to release an acclaimed first-party game to competing platforms this year.

The news has stemmed from the Nate the Hate podcast, which is know for breaking stories within the industry.

The podcast unveiled the move by the company, but didn’t disclose the specific game. It did emphasise the title had been a key contender in the ‘Game of the Year’ conversations, during its initial launch.

“It’s in the game of the year conversation.” Fans started speculating Tango Gameworks’ Hi-Fi Rush was a possible candidate.

Released last year, the title received a flurry of critical acclaim, and it became a prime contender for Microsoft’s move.

This move also marks a shift in the company’s strategy, indicating a calculated move to expand the reach of the game past the Xbox ecosystem.

It was reported Microsoft has already attempted to jump into multiplatform waters, with the Ori games’ ports for Nintendo Switch, as well as support for Minecraft on various platforms.

Microsoft has also held exclusivity on certain titles, including Bethesda’s Deathloop, Ghostwire: Tokyo, and Double Fine’s Psychonauts 2.

The exclusivity of titles like Starfield has reinforced the company’s commitment to boosting offers on Xbox.

Former Xbox first-party studios head, Matt Booty, opened up about Microsoft’s approach to multiplatform releases. He emphasised a case-by-case evaluation, and weighed whether a broader platform presence benefits the game, or if focusing on the services of Xbox was a better strategy.

“It’s less about ‘should it be on Switch or PlayStation?’ and more about assessing what best serves the franchise.”

Amid the announcement, Xbox gamers are waiting for the lineup of the Xbox Game Pass this January. ‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla,’ along with remake of ‘Resident Evil 2,’ will headline the additions.

However, there will also be departures, including ‘Grand Theft Auto V,’ ‘Garden Story,’ ‘MotoGP 22,’ ‘Persona 4 Golden,’ and ‘Persona 3 Portable.’