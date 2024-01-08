Is Roku TV set to be sold in Australia, according to sources at CES an Australian distributor is keen to cut a deal to sell their new Pro Series models feature QLED and Mini-LED technology in 55″, 65″ and 75″ sizes.

Roku has not had a good run in Australia with Telstra dropping their Roku power Telstra TV puck after they acquired a major share in Fetch TV, the next problem is localization of apps for Australia.

While very strong in the US market Roku has struggled internationally due to re4sources and the time needed to localize a TV for a given region.

In 2024 Roku will introduce new 4K TVs featuring new smart picture setting enhancements.

ChannelNews understands that TCL also dropped using the Roku OS.

Roku Pro Series TVs Roku has previously partnered with other TV brands to incorporate its Roku streaming platform (smart TV interface, now they want retailers to sell a Roku branded TV branded Roku Select, Plus Series and Roku Pro Series 4K TV.

The Pro Series TVs are LCD-based 4K QLED TVs with Mini-LED local dimming, enhanced audio technology for a wide cinematic sound, a new bezel/frame design that rests flat against the wall, and a redesigned remote control, all in a TV made for streaming via the Roku OS.

Chris Larson, Vice President, Retail Strategy, at Roku said at CES “we believe this new line of TVs will set a new standard for an elevated streaming experience.”

Roku is also showing its new Smart Picture settings option at CES.

Roku Smart Picture is designed to identify what type of content (movie, TV, game) is on a screen through artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data from content partners, and automatically adjust the picture for an optimized viewing experience. This ensures that consumers are getting the best presentation of their favorite content.

The Roku Pro Series will not be available till the second half of 2024.

Roku Smart Picture will be rolling out to all Roku TVs beginning in Spring 2024.