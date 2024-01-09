Acer has refreshed its line of Predator Helios laptops, along with announcing the new Predator Helios Neo 18 gaming laptop, and upgrading the Predator Helios Neo 16, all equipped with the latest Intel Core 14th Gen processors, as well as NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs, with DLSS 3.5 technology and NVIDIA Advanced Optimus.

The GPUs are packed with specialised AI Tensor Cores which enable AI performance and accelerations in apps. The laptops are also equipped with Microsoft CoPilot in Windows 11, and come with a dedicated CoPilot key. Additionally, they come with one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Both laptops come with options for MiniLED panels, a MagKey 3.0 swappable mechanical switch, and Wi-Fi 7 compatibility.

All gaming laptops leverage 5th Gen AeroBlade 3D fan technology, Acer’s PurifiedVoise 2.0 AI-noise technology, and speakers with DTS:X Ultra.

General Manager of Notebooks at Acer, James Lin said, “We are excited to unveil the new Predator Helios gaming laptop lineup for 2024, offering the combination of performance, advanced thermal capabilities, and brilliant displays. Powered by Intel Core (14th Gen) HX-Series processors, the laptops’ capabilities are pushed further and are ready to take on new gaming adventures that lie ahead.”

VP & GM Enthusiast PC & Workstation at Intel, Roger Chandler said, “The new Acer Predator Helios is a beautiful laptop that truly unleashes the performance of our new Intel Core (14th Gen) HX-Series processors. Acer’s advanced cooling technologies keep our processors cool and running fast, combined with a great selection of display, memory, and storage options that make the Predator Helios 16 and 18 a great choice for gamers and creators.”

Equipped with up to an Intel Core i9 processor 14900HX, featuring optimised performance hybrid architecture, the Predator Helios 18 and 16 allow users to go head-to-head with games and software without needing to compromise.

AI-ready gaming laptops are powered by up to a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU, and are designed using the NVIDIA ADA Lovelace architecture to deliver performance and AI-enhanced graphics due to the DLSS 3.5 technology’s full ray tracing capabilities.

GeForce RTX technologies are supported in over 500 popular games and apps, and Acer’s advanced thermal solutions are driven by dual 5th Gen AeroBlade fans combined with liquid metal thermal grease on the CPU and vector heat pipes.

The laptops offer 16 and 18-inch panels that operate at 250Hz, support 1000nits luminosity, and 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut.

Lighting effects and colours can be customised using the latest all-in-one PredatorSense app, which also functions as the control and monitor center for the performance mode and fan settings.

Both 18 laptops also come with the latest sensory technology features, including the new MagKey 3.0, which has been installed on the WASD buttons, with two additional sets for customisation. It features a swappable mechanical switch as well.

MagSpeed combines speedometer aesthetics with LED lighting underneath, and the laptops leverage Acer PurifiedVoice 2.0’s triple microphone array and AI noise reduction technology to filter out unwanted background sounds, as well as Acer PurifiedView’s AI-powered webcam solution for clear video and image outputs.

The headphones and internal speakers have been embedded with DTS:X Ultra for high-quality and distortion-free audio, Wi-Fi 7 capability ensures fast network speeds, and each laptop features two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports and Micro SD card readers.

Powered by up to an Intel Core i9 processor 14900HX paired with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPUs, complete with a maximum graphics power of 140W in Turbo mode. They leverage AI-driven graphic enhancements and accelerated system performance with DLSS 3.5 technology and full ray tracing.

Additionally, they can be configured with up to 32GB DDR5 5600 MHz memory and up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSDs in RAID 0.

Both laptops come with WQXGA (2560 x 1600) IPS displays with 240Hz refresh rates, 3ms response time, and coverage for 100% DCI-P3 colour range.

The panels come with NVIDIA Advanced Optimus and G-SYNC technology, as well as features including dynamic lighting customisation on the 4-zone RGB keyboard and device management through the PredatorSense 5.0 utility app.

Lastly, they come with Intel Killer DoubleShot Pro for lag-free connections, and a range of ports including two USB-C with Thunderbolt 4 ports, a HDMI 2.1 port, and MicroSD card readers.

The Predator Helios 18 is said to be available in Australia from Q1 2024, starting at A$6,499, and the Predator Helios 16 will be available in Australia from Q1 2024, starting at A$3,399.

The Predator Helios Neo 16 will be available in Australia in Q1 2024, starting at A$4,599, and the Predator Helios Neo 18 Australian pricing and availability is still to come.