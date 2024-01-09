At CES 2024, ECOVACS is set to reveal the latest in its smart home range including the new DEEBOT X2 COMBO, Winbot W2 OMNI robot window cleaner, and the U.S. launching of the GOAT GX-600 robotic lawn mower.

The DEEBOT X2 COMBO is a whole-home vacuum system that fuses the power of X2 OMNI with the convenience of an ECOVACS handheld stick vacuum that’s ergonomically built. It also is Matter-certified and can be used on a variety of surfaces like car and furniture upholstery and other hard-to-reach areas as well as high-traffic surfaces.

The X2 COMBO and X2 OMNI also offer 8000Pa suction power, according to ECOVACS.

The X2 COMBO has speedy mapping and response times, True Detect 3D 2.0 for precision obstacle avoidance, a responsive YIKO 2.0 voice control system, and other smart home capabilities.

Another innovative product ECOVACS is introducing is the WINBOT W2 OMNI robotic window cleaner. With its intelligent navigation WIN-SLAM 3.0, the WINBOT W2 is said to clean areas even the tallest humans can’t reach.

The cleaning is claimed to be edge-to-edge partially due to its four new cleaning modes (Fast, Deep, Spot, and Custom) and three-nozzle wide-angle spray technology, which vanquishes dirt and uniformly covers windows without drippage.

Cleaning services will not be necessary anymore with the WINBOT W2 OMNI, saving time, energy, and money for users.

For outside maintenance, the GOAT GX-600 eradicates costly lawn care and is the first robot lawn mower with combined vision and SmartMove technology.

With this new tech, the GOAT can automatically recognise natural lawn boundaries, so it won’t venture out on non-grass areas like pebbled streets, stone pavers, and sidewalks. It also features industry leading AIVI 3D obstacle avoidance technology.

ECOVACS is featuring these three robotic time savers for consumers along with continuing to showcase its air purification line.

As of yet, there is not any Australian pricing and news of if the products will launch down under.