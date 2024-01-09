To enable gamers to maximise their handheld gaming experience, Western Digital has announced the release of its new high-performance solid-state drive, the WD_BLACK SN770M NVMe SSD, available in 1TB, and 2TB capacities and features a 5-year limited warranty.

A recent Gartner report revealed that the handheld gaming console market is projected major growth to reach 14.8M by 2027 and when using the WD_BLACK SN770M NVMe SSD in the small M.2 2230 form-factor, customers can now enlarge their handheld gaming PC internal storage allowing users to keep their game library on them at all times.

“With game sizes continually becoming larger, it’s easy for handheld game consoles to fill up over time with new games and regular updates,” said Eric Spanneut, vice president of client SSDs for Western Digital. “The new WD_BLACK SN770M NVMe SSD boosts available storage up to 2TB2 and is specifically designed to handle the peak performance of demanding games for handheld gaming PCs.”

Western Digital claims the new drive offers an “immersive experience with exclusive gaming features” such as PCIe® Gen 4.03, Microsoft’s DirectStorage support, and Western Digital’s nCache™ 4.0 technology.

According to Western Digital, the new drive will lend itself well as a way to majorly enhance handheld devices, such as the ASUS™ ROG Ally™, allowing for speeds around to a maximum of 5,150 MB/s1 (1TB and 2TB2 models).

“The ROG Ally takes handheld gaming to new heights. AAA game titles reach over 150GB in size, so play more of your best games by expanding your internal storage with the WD_BLACK™ SN770M, a gaming-optimized mobile SSD for the ROG Ally,” said Shawn Yen, vice president of gaming, ASUS.

“Our Ryzen Z1 Series processors are advancing the future of handheld gaming. The latest WD_BLACK SN770M NVMe SSDs will be yet another example of how AMD is working with leading partners to redefine the mobile gaming landscape,” said Renato Fragale, senior director of product management, at AMD. “Together, we are expanding the handheld gaming ecosystem by creating a new generation of powerful, portable, and affordable systems that deliver an exceptional experience no matter where you game.”

Available for retail in Australia, the 1TB is $239.00 MSRP and the 2TB is $439.00 and available now at local retailers such as JB Hi-Fi.