Arlo Technologies have started encouraging Aussie businesses to upgrade security cameras heading into the end of the financial year.

Arlo’s security bundles are offering many solutions for businesses big and small for up to $200 AUD in savings. See below the bundles available:

The Light It Up Bundle RRP $468 AUD, save $50 AUD: A powerful 2K security camera built right into this bright LED floodlight plus a solar panel to keep your floodlight charged with direct sunlight for all-in-one security. Includes: Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera – White Arlo Solar Panel – White

The Wireless Doorbell Everyday Bundle RRP $1248 AUD, save $80 AUD: Ideal day-to-day security for the most frequented areas of your business. This bundle includes four cameras and wireless doorbell for always-on protection you can control from anywhere. No wiring required. Arlo Essential Wireless Video Doorbell – Black Arlo Pro 5 – 4 Camera Kit – White

The Complete Protection Bundle with Wireless Doorbell RRP $1686 AUD, save $200 AUD: Arlo's most robust system. Get all the protection of our Everyday Bundle, plus a Pro 3 Floodlight Camera and an Arlo Essential Indoor Camera, for reliable security, indoors and out, day and night. No wiring required. Arlo Essential Wireless Video Doorbell – Black Arlo Pro 5 – 4 Camera Kit – White Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera – White Arlo Essential Indoor Camera – White

Arlo’s most robust system. Get all the protection of our Everyday Bundle, plus a Pro 3 Floodlight Camera and an Arlo Essential Indoor Camera, for reliable security, indoors and out, day and night. No wiring required.

These bundles have been designed as a more affordable way for businesses when it comes to security.

This comes from the recent price reduction to the Arlo Secure Service plans and the creation of annual plans that offer added value options.

Arlo is offering many smart security cameras designed to fit different needs and budgets. Indoor cameras that watch activity during business hours, and outdoor cameras to deter intruders and capture footage of suspicious after hours activity.

Equipped with new advanced features including up to 4K video recording, night vision, motion detection, and two-way audio. The Arlo Secure subscription also provides many more new features.