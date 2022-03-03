HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > ACCC Targeting “Deceptive” Online Retail Practices

ACCC Targeting “Deceptive” Online Retail Practices

By | 3 Mar 2022

Rod Sims has highlighted “manipulative or deceptive advertising in the digital economy” as one of the ACCC’s key priorities over the next two years.

In the annual Committee for Economic Development Australia address in Sydney today, the outgoing boss said it was an economic necessity to practice consumers from the “growing number of manipulative techniques to exploit or pressure them, and other practices that seek to distort or disregard their consumer choice in the digital economy.”

Among the techniques the ACCC will be targeting are low-stock warnings, false sales countdown timers, targeted advertising using a consumers’ own data to exploit their individual characteristics, pre-selected add-ons, design interfaces that discourage unsubscribing, manipulation of online reviews and search results, and comparison websites and social media influencers who don’t disclose commercial relationships including paid promotions.

Rod Sims, ACCC.

“To realise the full benefit of online markets consumers and businesses must be confident to engage online,” Sims said.

The ACCC will also “closely scruntinise” businesses making environmental and sustainability claims, as well as those profiteering from supply chain woes.

“Where we have evidence of businesses taking advantage of the situation to fix prices or share markets, we will take appropriate action,” Sims said.

 



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
ACCC Ponder New Regulations For Big Tech
Telstra, TPG Deal Could Raise Mobile Plan Prices
ACCC Boss Wants NBN Regulations Overhauled
ACCC Join Global Taskforce To Fight Supply Chain Collusion
ACCC Says Check Your Valentine’s Day Flowers
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Nathan Buckley Joins Fox Footy On-Air Team
Latest News
/
March 3, 2022
/
Slack Forecast To Earn $1.5 Billion In 2022
Latest News
/
March 3, 2022
/
Spotify Closes Russian Office “Indefinitely”
Latest News
/
March 3, 2022
/
Amazon To Close All 68 Physical Stores
Latest News
/
March 3, 2022
/
Extended TikTok Video Length Spells Trouble For YouTube
Latest News
/
March 3, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Nathan Buckley Joins Fox Footy On-Air Team
Latest News
/
March 3, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
With the AFL season starting in less than a fortnight, Fox Footy have unveiled a new line-up of talent and...
Read More