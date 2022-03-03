With the AFL season starting in less than a fortnight, Fox Footy have unveiled a new line-up of talent and programming, with Nathan Buckley headlining a new live entertainment show, Best On Ground, airing on Saturday nights after the final match.

The show will launch on April 2, and will be filmed in front of a live studio audience each week.

According to Fox Footy, the show “will take a light-hearted look at the major storylines of the day. It will also include comedic sketches featuring some of the biggest names in the game.”

Buckley will be joined by host Mark Howard and other Fox Footy personalities, including Jonathan Brown, Nick Riewoldt and Kath Loughnan.

“I’m looking forwards to celebrating the stars, stories and emotions of the game with a great crew every Saturday night, ” Buckley said.

“It’s a well-respected and rounded team who, whilst they have great knowledge of the game, aren’t going to take themselves too seriously.”

Eddie Betts will also join Jordan Lewis every Wednesday on AFL 360.

“We were happy with the Fox Footy team to begin with but when you add lots of Nathan Buckley and more of Eddie then you’re more than just happy,” Fox Sports Executive Director Steve Crawley said.

“Every year everyone says this is going to be the best AFL season ever – at Fox Footy we plan to help make that a reality.”

The AFL season starts Wednesday, March 16, with a 2021 Grand Final rematch between Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs.

The AAMI Community Series starts tonight (March 3) at 7:20pm when Carlton clash with Melbourne.