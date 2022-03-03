HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Nathan Buckley Joins Fox Footy On-Air Team

Nathan Buckley Joins Fox Footy On-Air Team

By | 3 Mar 2022

With the AFL season starting in less than a fortnight, Fox Footy have unveiled a new line-up of talent and programming, with Nathan Buckley headlining a new live entertainment show, Best On Ground, airing on Saturday nights after the final match.

The show will launch on April 2, and will be filmed in front of a live studio audience each week.

According to Fox Footy, the show “will take a light-hearted look at the major storylines of the day. It will also include comedic sketches featuring some of the biggest names in the game.”

Buckley will be joined by host Mark Howard and other Fox Footy personalities, including Jonathan Brown, Nick Riewoldt and Kath Loughnan.

“I’m looking forwards to celebrating the stars, stories and emotions of the game with a great crew every Saturday night, ” Buckley said.

“It’s a well-respected and rounded team who, whilst they have great knowledge of the game, aren’t going to take themselves too seriously.”

Eddie Betts will also join Jordan Lewis every Wednesday on AFL 360.

“We were happy with the Fox Footy team to begin with but when you add lots of Nathan Buckley and more of Eddie then you’re more than just happy,” Fox Sports Executive Director Steve Crawley said.

“Every year everyone says this is going to be the best AFL season ever – at Fox Footy we plan to help make that a reality.”

The AFL season starts Wednesday, March 16, with a 2021 Grand Final rematch between Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs.

The AAMI Community Series starts tonight (March 3) at 7:20pm when Carlton clash with Melbourne.



About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
Foxtel, Microsoft, Sky TV, Remove Russia Today
Fox Sports And Kayo Launch Suncorp Netball Season
Nine Boss Set To Face Tough Questioning After Viewers Desert Stan Platform
Foxtel Doubles Live Sport Delivered In 4K UHD
Jurassic Park Makeover For Foxtel Brand
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

ACCC Targeting “Deceptive” Online Retail Practices
Latest News
/
March 3, 2022
/
Slack Forecast To Earn $1.5 Billion In 2022
Latest News
/
March 3, 2022
/
Spotify Closes Russian Office “Indefinitely”
Latest News
/
March 3, 2022
/
Amazon To Close All 68 Physical Stores
Latest News
/
March 3, 2022
/
Extended TikTok Video Length Spells Trouble For YouTube
Latest News
/
March 3, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

ACCC Targeting “Deceptive” Online Retail Practices
Latest News
/
March 3, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Rod Sims has highlighted “manipulative or deceptive advertising in the digital economy” as one of the ACCC’s key priorities over...
Read More