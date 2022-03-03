HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Slack Forecast To Earn $1.5 Billion In 2022

Slack Forecast To Earn $1.5 Billion In 2022

By | 3 Mar 2022

Cloud software giant Salesforce smashed expectations in the final quarter of 2022, and is forecasting that recent acquistion Slack can help it top A$44 billion in revenue this year.

Slack is expected to make up US$1.5 billion in sales this year, according to Salesforce’s 2021 financials.

The company bought the messaging platform for A$38 billion in 2020, a timely investment, given the pandemic, but also one that will continue to benefit from the hybrid work model that is taking over corporate life.

Salesforce is now focused on integrating its other products with Slack, including an analytics tools, and sales, service and marketing software.

Salesforce generating total revenues of US$7.3 billion in its final quarter of 2022, an increase of 26 per cent year-on-year. It made $26.5 in revenue during 2021.



About Post Author
,
You may also like
Slack, Peloton Outages, All Signs Point To AWS
woman-holding-card-while-operating-silver-laptop-919436
Online Essentials Shopping Not Going Anywhere Post-Pandemic
Microsoft Hopes To Snuff Out Slack With Windows 11
ACCC Gives Salesforce Slack Takeover The All Clear
Salesforce Pledges Big New Push For Slack Down Under
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Nathan Buckley Joins Fox Footy On-Air Team
Latest News
/
March 3, 2022
/
ACCC Targeting “Deceptive” Online Retail Practices
Latest News
/
March 3, 2022
/
Spotify Closes Russian Office “Indefinitely”
Latest News
/
March 3, 2022
/
Amazon To Close All 68 Physical Stores
Latest News
/
March 3, 2022
/
Extended TikTok Video Length Spells Trouble For YouTube
Latest News
/
March 3, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Nathan Buckley Joins Fox Footy On-Air Team
Latest News
/
March 3, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
With the AFL season starting in less than a fortnight, Fox Footy have unveiled a new line-up of talent and...
Read More