Cloud software giant Salesforce smashed expectations in the final quarter of 2022, and is forecasting that recent acquistion Slack can help it top A$44 billion in revenue this year.

Slack is expected to make up US$1.5 billion in sales this year, according to Salesforce’s 2021 financials.

The company bought the messaging platform for A$38 billion in 2020, a timely investment, given the pandemic, but also one that will continue to benefit from the hybrid work model that is taking over corporate life.

Salesforce is now focused on integrating its other products with Slack, including an analytics tools, and sales, service and marketing software.

Salesforce generating total revenues of US$7.3 billion in its final quarter of 2022, an increase of 26 per cent year-on-year. It made $26.5 in revenue during 2021.